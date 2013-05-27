Here's The Graffiti A Chinese Teen Scraped Into A 3500-Year Old Egyptian Temple

A Chinese teen etched his name into the Luxor, a 3500-year Egyptian temple.
Via Reddit, here’s what it looked like.
ImgurThe BBC reports that the teen’s family has apologized, after the kid was attacked on social media:
On Friday a micro-blogger posted a photo of graffiti at a temple complex in Luxor, Egypt, which said: “Ding Jinhao was here”.
Angry internet users then managed to identify the teen, posting his date of birth and school online, reports said.
His mother told a local paper they were sorry for his actions.
(Via @milenarodban)
