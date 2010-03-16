Chinese 'Tea Party' Activists Outraged By Higher Taxation

Chinese are drawing some lessons from America’s teapartiers, coming out to oppose potential new property taxes.



Thing is, the ranks of these tax activists come from China’s rapidly growing demographic of wealthy Communist Party members.

Bloomberg:

Now some of the most financially successful members are voicing opposition to government initiatives from within the system.

They echo American Tea Partiers whose rise to prominence was stoked partly by anger over Obama’s programs to spur growth. Zong said there was wasteful spending in China’s 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion) stimulus plan. Wang, 65, sounded like former Republican U.S. President Ronald Reagan when he told reporters on March 11, “if you really want to provide a boost to employment, don’t raise taxes, cut them.”

Rich Chinese property owners don’t want added taxation of their property. Sort of sounds familiar.

