Chinese Tablet Shipments Still Less Than 10 per cent Of Global Total

Chinese tablet shipments have yet to crack 10 per cent of the global market.



According to research firm Analysys International, Chinese tablet shipments were 2.6 million in the third quarter, up from 1.6 million a year ago.

Just like in the global market, the iPad is king. Analysys reports that Apple had a 71 per cent share of the market last quarter.

However, this is just the beginning for tablets in China. While 9 per cent of the global market is nothing to scoff at, there’s plenty of room for growth. Consider China’s population of 1.3 billion and the fact that in smartphones, Chinese shipments account for 23 per cent of the global total (China accounted for 38.5 million smartphone shipments last quarter).

We expect Chinese tablet shipments to skyrocket as the market grows globally and prices continue to fall. New low-cost mini-tablets, such as the Kindle Fire and the Nexus 7, are cheaper than many smartphones.

Additionally, we have heard from sources that Chinese consumers are already tablet crazy, but many of the models and makes they are buying are from local manufacturers, or are pirated, and fly under the radar of data compilers.

