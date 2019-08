State media in China reports that one of the country’s Olympic athletes in Rio has tested positive for a banned substance that can spur weight loss and cover up the presence of other illegal drugs.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Lamar Salter.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.