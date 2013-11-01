A Chinese SWAT Officer Shows How To 'Control' A Rioter

Here’s a fascinating photo.

The Reuters caption reads: “A policeman (2nd L) of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) controls a mock rioter during a SWAT police performance drill at a training base in Xi’an, Shaanxi province October 30, 2013.”

That’s one way to put it. It appears that the mock rioter has lost his weapon and is lying helplessly on the ground while the SWAT officer moves in to violently subdue him.

Notice the officers watching intently as the 2nd Lieutenant shows them how to establish “control.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.