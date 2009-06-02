Chinese Students Laugh At Tim Geithner

Poor Tim Geithner. He already comes off as kind of nervous and insecure when talking in public, but at least in the US, the only people who ever bother him are crazed Code Pink activists.



But in China, representing the country as chief bond salesman, the man named to People’s 50 most beautiful people list was openly mocked.

Telegraph: In his first official visit to China since becoming Treasury Secretary, Mr Geithner told politicians and academics in Beijing that he still supports a strong US dollar, and insisted that the trillions of dollars of Chinese investments would not be unduly damaged by the economic crisis. Speaking at Peking University, Mr Geithner said: “Chinese assets are very safe.” The comment provoked loud laughter from the audience of students.

Yeesh! Good thing these little brats can’t vote.

