Chinese Student Who Carried Bricks To Earn Money To Buy Apple Gadgets Says It Wasn't Worth It

One reason Apple is losing market share in emerging markets like China and India is that Apple’s devices cost a fortune relative to the average incomes in the country.
This is why Wall Street is hoping that Apple will release a cheaper version of the iPhone this year–so the company can more fully participate in the explosive gadget growth in emerging markets.
Journalist Adam Minter tweeted a link to the article below, which captures a vivid image of Apple’s emerging-markets problem.
Minter says the article is from a China tech news site. The tech-news writeup is second-hand, and the original story may obviously be fake or planted or anti-Apple propaganda.
But the picture and story are amusing, nonetheless.
The article describes a Chinese art student who borrowed money to buy Apple gadgets last year and then had to carry bricks at a construction site for 8 days to pay off the loans.
The student’s conclusion, according to the story and Google Translate?
“If you let me choose again, I would rather not have Apple devices.”
Here’s a snapshot of the Google Translate version:
ZolAnd here’s the conclusion:
Zol
