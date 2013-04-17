A Chinese Student Was The Third Victim Of The Boston Marathon Explosion

A Boston University graduate student from China has been identified as the third victim of the explosions at the Boston Marathon yesterday, according to Michael Astor of the Associated Press.



The Chinese consulate in New York City confirmed that one Chinese student had died and another had been injured, the AP reported.

And Boston University released a statement saying the victim was a graduate student who had been watching the race with two friends.

The student’s name was not released.

Two other victims of the blasts had previously been identified. The first was 8-year-old Martin Richards, who was watching his father run the marathon.

The second was 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, who had been cheering on her boyfriend at the finish line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.