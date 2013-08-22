Amazing Blind And Deaf Chinese Girl Can Read Braille With Her Lips

Hong Kong student Tsang Tsz-Kwan is blind, has impaired hearing, and lacks sensitivity in her fingertips. But that didn’t stop her from learning how to read braille with her lips.

In an interview with CNN (via Shanghaiist), the 20-year-old discusses how she aced her high school tests.

“I tried many other different methods, but in the end could only resort to using my lips,” Tsang told CNN in English.

Tsang, who is cooler than everybody, hopes to study English/Chinese translation at university.

