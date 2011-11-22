The Chinese Internet Stocks Just Started Getting Creamed

Photo: Youku
Perhaps you can blame Muddy Waters and its STRONG SELL rating on Focus Media today. That, combined with the general panic selling we’re seeing today, has created a pretty lethal brew for everything Chinese/media/internet.A few notable decliners:
- Yoku.com -11%
- Sina -11.5%
- DanDang 8.5%
- RenRen -9.6%
And, well, you get the picture we think.
