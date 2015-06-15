Chinese stocks have trebled and are now worth $6.7 trillion more than a year ago

The unbelievable rally in Chinese stocks has captured the attention of markets globally this year, and it’s also increasing the value of listed companies in the process.
According to a report from Bloomberg the value of Chinese stocks rose above $10 trillion for the first time last week, adding an astonishing $6.7 trillion to the market capitalisation of Chinese firms compared to levels of a year earlier.
To put the gain into perspective, based on calculations by Bloomberg, the 12-month increase is more than the entire market capitalisation of Japanese firms which currently sits around $5 trillion.
As is the case for total economic output, China’s market capitalisation is now ranked only second to the United States whose listed firms are currently valued at around $25 billion.
