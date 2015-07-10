Chinese stocks have surged again in the largest 2-day rally in 7 years

Chines Premier Premier Li Keqiang (Feng Li/Getty Images)

Asian stocks, with the exception of the Nikkei in Japan, have ended the week higher.

China, as was the case yesterday following unprecedented measures to underpin market gains including widespread bans on selling stock, led the pack with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index adding 4.57%. For the week the index finished up 5.68%, its largest weekly percentage gain since early June.

The rally seen on Thursday and Friday was also the largest two-day gain seen since September 22, 2008.

Elsewhere the Shenzhen Composite, CSI 300, CSI 500 and tech-heavy ChiNext indices all added more than 4%.

The positivity in China was replicated across most Asian markets, but to a lesser degree. The ASX 200 in Australia added 0.38% while the Kospi in South Korea inched up by 0.17%. Late in the session the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up by more than 2%.

The one exception was the Nikkei in Japan which, having swung between gains and losses for most of the session, finished the day lower by 0.38%.

