Chinese stocks have posted another day of huge gains

Getty / Lintao Zhang

Asian stocks are mostly higher late in Thursday trade.

China’s Shanghai Composite is currently up 2.2%, reversing an equally-large sell off yesterday which came after the release of disappointing economic data for March.

Shanghai’s shadow, Hong Hong’s Hang Seng, has put on a further 0.3%, extending gains so far this month to 11.2%, while Tawian’s Taiex is up 1.2%.

Elsewhere the South Korean Kospi is up 0.9% and Australia’s ASX 200 are higher by 0.6%.

In early trade India’s Sensex is down 0.6% while stocks in Japan are up 0.1% and Singapore is off 0.3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.