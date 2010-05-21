Asia Blowing Off The U.S. Collapse

Despite yesterday’s mayhem in the U.S. and Europe, and Japan’s over 2% drop right now, mainland China and Asia are doing OK. Shanghai’s CSI 300 is slightly in the green, while MSCI Asia is down just half a per cent. Hong Kong is closed. Australia is down just 0.6%.



Not pretty, but not bad either, for a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shed 4% in a session. It’s as if China is in a driver’s seat here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.