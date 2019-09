After opening higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is now off 0.05%.

The Shanghai Composite is down 0.40%.

Most markets in East Asia and the Pacific are lower, with the exception of Japan, which is up 0.2% on higher than expected machine orders.

