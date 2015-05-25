It's Monday, so Chinese stocks are soaring yet again

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

As sure as night following day, Chinese equity markets are soaring yet again on Monday.

Fresh from 2% plus gains on Friday, the Shanghai Composite has added an additional 2% while the Shenzhen CSI300 is up 1.8%.

Year-to-date, the Composite has added 47% with the CSI300 lagging slightly at 43%.

Utilities, consumer cyclicals, industrials and financials sectors are outperforming the overall index gains.

