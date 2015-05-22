Chinese stocks are on yet another tear today

China Photos/Getty Images

Fresh from closing yesterday at the highest level since February 20, 2008, the juggernaut that is China’s Shanghai Composite index is continuing its mind-boggling rally today.

Having hit a session high of 4,606.5 earlier the index is currently up 0.9% at 4,569.2, led by gains in financial stocks.

With today’s gain the index is currently up 41.3% this year and a mere 126% over the past 12 months.

