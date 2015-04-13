Chinese stocks are on another tear

Chinese stocks resumed their breakneck rally Monday with weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data for March spurring hopes for further easing measures from the Chinese Central Bank, the PBoC.

Late in trade the Shanghai Composite is up 2.0%, slightly underperforming the 2.3% gain seen on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng.

In what is nothing new, at least for recent times, both indices initially softened on the soft Chinese data before roaring back in the afternoon on yet another frenzied wave of stimulus-induced buying.

