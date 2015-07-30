Chinese stocks are doing nothing for a change

In what is now a rarity, it’s been a totally unremarkable session for Chinese stocks, so far.

At the mid-session break the benchmark Shanghai Composite index has fallen 0.04% to 3,787.49.

The SSE 50, comprising the largest listed firms by market capitalisation in Shanghai, is also lower by 0.23%.

Elsewhere, the CSI 300 and 500 indices, consisting of the 300 and 500 largest firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, are mixed. The 300 has fallen 0.19% while the 500 is higher by 0.22%.

Trading will get back under way at 3pm AEST.

