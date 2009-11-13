Chinese Stimulus Spending Constructed An Empty City In The Middle Of Nowhere

The China bears tell us that stimulus spending there is largely being wasted. This report from Al Jazeera offers startlingly strong support for that proposition:
China’s economy is continuing to grow despite the global recession, helped by a massive government stimulus package of $585bn.
But doubts remain whether such strong growth can be sustained by public spending alone.
Al Jazeera’s Melissa Chan reports from Inner Mongolia, where a whole town built with government money is standing empty.
