There’s been buzz about more Chinese stimulus all night and morning.



Sounds like details are getting more concrete.

#China‘s NDRC confirms talkf to unveil a stimulus program woth over $300bn to bolster growth: Xinhua — Linda Yueh (@lindayueh) May 29, 2012

