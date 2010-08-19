Chinese Steel Producers Halt Three Months Of Cuts And Start Hiking Output

Chinese steel production has just begun rising, after three months of decline.



Companies appear to have been emboldened by rising steel prices, and are reducing inventories according to Custeel.com.

Caixin:

According to data from China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), its member companies reported total crude steel production of 14.13 million tons during the first 10 days of August. Average daily production was 1.41 million tons, up 29,000 tons from the last 10 days of July.

…

In July, steel prices in China started to reverse a downward trend which began in April. Major steel producers such as Baosteel, Wuhan Steel and Anshan Steel, all announced upcoming price hikes for their products in September. Price adjustments vary from 150 yuan per ton to 1,000 yuan per ton.

