Chinese state media laughed at Trump after he falsely claimed victory in the 2020 election

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Screenshot/Twitter The People’s Day laughed after Trump falsely claimed he won the US presidential election.

Chinese state media on Saturday laughed at President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed he won the US election.

On Friday morning, Insider and its election partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris as the winner in the race for the White House.

Other news outlets, including CNN, NBC, and the Associated Press, called the race for Biden on Saturday morning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chinese state media on Saturday laughed at President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed he had won the US presidential election.

“HaHa,” tweeted the People’s Daily, the state-owned and largest newspaper in China, attaching two laughing emoji.

The tweet was in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier Saturday that falsely claimed he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”

On Friday morning, Insider and its election partner, Decision Desk HQ, projected that Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris had won the election, becoming the president-elect and the vice president-elect. Trump’s Saturday tweet about winning the election came not long before other major outlets, like the Associated Press and CNN, also called the election for Biden after he pulled ahead of Trump by more than 30,000 votes in Pennsylvania.

Throughout his term in office, Trump has had a tumultuous relationship with China, most notably his longstanding trade war against the nation. Most recently, Trump has targeted TikTok and WeChat, the popular social media applications owned by Chinese companies. The president has also blamed China for the state of COVID-19 in the US, often referring to the disease by the moniker, the “China virus.”

As The Associated Press reported, leaders in China were hopeful that Biden would emerge victoriously, leading to lessened tensions between the two nations on the issues of trade, technology, and security.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.