Chinese State Engineering Firm Wins NYC Subway Deal

We’ll be a little surprised if this doesn’t cause some controversy.



Xinua: China State Construction Engineering Corp., the largest contractor in China, has bagged a subway ventilation project worth about 100 million U.S. dollars in New York’s Manhattan area, China Daily reported Tuesday.

The deal marked the construction giant’s third order in the United States’ infrastructure space this year, the newspaper said.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.