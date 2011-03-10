Korea Suspects This Chinese Honeypot Of Seducing Multiple Diplomats In A Spy Scheme

Photo: Courtesy of Yonhap

Three Korean diplomats have confessed to giving state information to a Chinese woman known as Deng, according to Yonhap.Two of the diplomats confessed to having an extramarital affair with Deng.



The third diplomat denies having an affair — though a tipster to the Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Deng is said to have received only semi-confidential info, including emergency contact numbers for Korean politicians and diplomats. However, Seoul is investigating whether she was part of a Chinese spying scheme.

