Chinese sperm banks are trying to lure donors with Apple's newest iPhone

Sperm banks in China are taking advantage of Apple’s popular iPhone to help recruit donors.

“No need to sell your kidneys – you can easily have a 6s,” an online ad from Renji Hospital in Shanghai states, according to a report from Changjiang Times.

Prominently featured at the top of this particular ad are images of Apple’s iPhone 6S in rose gold.

These sperm banks are not giving away iPhones in exchange for sperm. Instead, the Shanghai sperm bank and others are trying to entice donors by saying they can earn money by participating in the program to ultimately help fund the purchase of a new iPhone 6S.

According to the ad mentioned above, qualified participants can earn as much as 6,000 Yuan ($US940) for a series of sessions, which is easily enough to pay for Apple’s upcoming iPhone.

But getting chosen to be a donor doesn’t sound quite as simple. To become a donor, applicants must have a college degree, be at least 5.4 feet, and donate at least 17 ml of sperm within a six-month time frame.

Hat tip: BBC

