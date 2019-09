Al Qaeda insurgents in Iraq used to wire Improvised Explosive Devices just like in this video — using 9-volt batteries and stereo wire — but those would just explode underground.



In this video, however, the Chinese army does them one better by wiring explosives and firing them through the air — without canons or launchers.

Impressive:



