Chinese Solar Gives American Solar a Run For their Money

(List compiled by Becca Lipman. Data sourced from Finviz.)



American solar company Evergreen Solar is filing for bankruptcy. Their competitors have driven costs down so significantly that ESLR could not compete, turning the once billion dollar company into a nothing sandwich.

While it may seem like a time to despair for the solar industry, analysts think is may only be a sign of despair for the American solar companies.

That’s because it was not American solar companies who undercut prices so harshly that it sent Evergreen Bankrupt, it was the Chinese solar manufactures.

In fact, China is undercut them not just because of the old standby – cheap labour – but because China is overwhelmingly more conducive, and supportive, of the industry.

“Chinese solar manufacturers enjoy extensive support from government industrial policy. They benefit from inexpensive capital, low-cost electricity and real estate, as well as less-expensive labour, says Mr. Pichel. The global solar industry is growing quickly, in part because of government subsidies to promote clean-energy production and because of falling panel prices.” (via Wall Street Journal)

Demand for solar panels is still high, and expanding world-wide, especially in Asia. It is ultimately the electricity costs and the panel costs are often the final factor in determining who will supply them.

Suddenly, Chinese solar stocks are looking a little more attractive than they did before.

What does this mean for the American solar manufacturers? It seems that even with a strong competitor out of the way, ESLR’s bankruptcy may not be a bullish sign for anyone but the Chinese manufacturers who can continue to undercut US profit margins.

Interested in trading on this idea? Below we list key Chinese solar panel manufacture companies traded on the US market.

Do you think bullish times are ahead for these names? Use the data below as a starting-off point in your analysis.

analyse These Ideas (Tools Will Open In A New Window)

1. Access a thorough description of all companies mentioned

2. Compare analyst ratings for all stocks mentioned below

3. visualise annual returns for all stocks mentioned

1. LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (LDK): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $984.05M. Current price a $6.57. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.62). The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 21.81% (equivalent to 5.07 days of average volume). The stock has lost 6.54% over the last year.

2. Trina Solar Ltd. (TSL): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $947.07M. Current price a $13.58. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 3.05). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -18.13% below its SMA20, -26.79% below its SMA50, and -43.72% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 13.56% over the last week.

3. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (YGE): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $890.61M. Current price a $5.63. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 3.01). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -14.51% below its SMA20, -25.15% below its SMA50, and -45.05% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 11.34% over the last week.

4. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $624.15M. Current price a $3.65. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.96). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -16.06% below its SMA20, -24.28% below its SMA50, and -43.49% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 12.26% over the last week.

5. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS): Industrial Electrical Equipment Industry. Market cap of $350.06M. Current price a $14.69. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 29.28% (equivalent to 9.72 days of average volume). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -25.% below its SMA20, -34.8% below its SMA50, and -41.55% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 7.61% over the last week.

6. Hanwha SolarOne, Ltd. (HSOL): Semiconductor Industry. Market cap of $331.60M. Current price a $3.95. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.5). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -18.87% below its SMA20, -26.02% below its SMA50, and -45.87% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 10.23% over the last week.

7. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Market cap of $199.95M. Current price a $5.69. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -11.33% below its SMA20, -19.66% below its SMA50, and -47.65% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 8.96% over the last week.

Interactive Chart: Press Play to see how analyst ratings have changed for the stocks mentioned above. Analyst ratings sourced from Zacks Investment Research.



<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

