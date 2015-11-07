A Chinese soccer commentator was fired for snoring during a live Champions League broadcast

Veteran Chinese television broadcaster Dong Lu couldn’t keep his eyes open toward the end of Real Madrid’s 1-0 Champions League win over PSG on Tuesday, and now he’s lost his job for it.

You can hear Lu snoring away in the video below. This isn’t just dozing off we’re talking about. This is some serious REM-cycle, deep sleep.

According to the Daily Mirror, it was nearly 5 a.m. in China at the time of the game. He did make it to the 80th minute, and then this happened:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

