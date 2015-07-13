Chinese small-cap stocks are surging

Chinese supporters. Photo: Getty Images

Regulators attempts to stymie the slide in China’s stock market appears to be working again today, although on this occasion it appears small-cap stocks are benefitting more than their larger compatriots.

The CSI 500 index, which comprises the 500-largest listed firms on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, has risen 3.6%, while the Shenzhen Composite and tech-heavy ChiNext indices have put on 3.2% and 3.8% respectively. These indices, amidst the market turmoil since mid-June, had fallen by more than 40%.

While small-cap stocks are rising, it’s a different story for larger firms. The benchmark Shanghai Composite is up a modest 0.2%, adding to the 10% plus rally seen during Thursday and Friday last week, while the SEC 50, an index made up of the 50-largest firms by market capitalisation on the Shanghai exchange, slid 2.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.