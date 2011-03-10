Why China's Plan To Slow Its Growth Is Incredibly Bullish For The Rest Of The World

As it announced its new 5-year plan, the government in Beijing said it would target annualized growth of about 7%, as opposed to the 7.5% targeted previously.



As Alliance Bernstein’s Neil Beveridge put it, China is now going to emphasise quality of growth over quantity. Responding to concerns of the people — not to mention what it sees happening in the Mideast — there’s going to be a big push for more stable prices, “harmony.” etc.

It’s reasonable to be concerned that the slightly diminished emphasis on growth could hurt the suppliers of raw commodities, but there’s a hugely bullish aspect to this.

As HSBC economist Qu Hongbin newly argues, an increased social safety net will help fuel Chinese consumer spending. This is by no means a novel argument. The lack of a social safety net has been cited for a long time as a key reason the Chinese save so much money.

This chart from Credit Suisse published in January shows just how dominant savings is in terms of how the Chinese allocate their money.

But the key thing to note here is that with the government’s new direction, something may actually be happening on this front.

In a separate report from January, Credit Suisse published this political cartoon from the US in 1914, writing:

A lot of currently prominent political and economic institutions in US were created during

this period. For example, the Federal Reserve System was established in 1913 after the

two depressions in 1893 and 1907, while the powerful Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) was also established during this period, responding to the public concern of food

safety. On the political front, this was also the period in which women were allowed to vote

and senators were directly elected.

If this is what’s coming for China, the huge opportunity for sellers to Chinese buyers could begin acceleration.

