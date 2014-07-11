Bizarre Photos Of Chinese Shoppers Napping At Ikea

The beds and couches at Ikea are communal nap spots in China.

Photographer Kevin Frayer captured the phenomenon for Getty Images.

Eight of the world’s 10 biggest Ikea stores are in China, where the home goods store is expanding to accommodate the growing middle class.

“The stores are designed with extra room displays given the tendency for customers to make a visit an all-day affair,” according to Frayer. “Store management does not discourage shoppers from sleeping on Ikea furniture, even marking them with signs inviting customers to try them out.”

The stores are a refuge in the summer heat.

