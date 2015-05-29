Chinese shares fell more than 11% in under a day

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Chinese stocks, having closed down more than 5% on Thursday, have seen some wild volatility in early Friday trade.

After initially rallying close to one percent the Shanghai Composite did an abrupt U-turn, dropping close to five percent from its session high — all this in just the first hour of trade.

At it’s low point for the session today, 4,431, from its high yesterday, 4,987, the index fell more than 11%. That’s a technical correction in less than one day.

While it has since recovered the movements in the index, along with others in China, remain highly-volatile at present.

We’ll have a full report once Chinese markets pause for lunch, and when we can catch our breath.

