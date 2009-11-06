China's Blood Boats

Here’s how to make sure there’s no shortage of blood in our blood banks.



While the Chinese government technically operates an ‘uncompensated’ blood donation program, collection centres and smaller organisations are allowed to provide ‘nutrition subsidies’, according to China Digital Times.

CDT: The white boat with 35 passengers measures about 5 meters long, and is headed for Shiyan metropolitan area’s Yunxian County seat in Hubei province. It embarked from Sunjiawan, 30 kilometers upstream. For 10 years, the boat has sailed down Han River, the longest tributary of the Yangtze, and is called a “liner” by villagers.

But when Zhou Wenfen and her neighbour, surnamed Liu, boarded the boat with others, some were accustomed to calling the boat “blood boat.”

Passengers would ask them: “Are you coming to do that?”

The majority of these passengers were nearby fellow villagers. Although behind their backs, they would directly use the three words “selling blood plasma,” they would all substitute the phrase “do that” when speaking face to face.

Indeed, these two village women had come to “do that.” Their goal was to come to Yunxian’s blood plasma collection (plasmapheresis) station. There, each time they give 600 cc of their blood plasma, they receive 160 yuan for a “nutrition subsidy” and 8 yuan for a “travel subsidy.” Aside from farming, this is practically their only way to make money.

160 yuan is about $23.50. That’s a lot of nutrition in China.

