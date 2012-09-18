Chinese Search Giant Baidu Declares Disputed Islands Chinese Property

Baidu, the China-owned search giant, has apparently decided to capitalise on anti-Japanese nationalism currently in the air in China.



The current “doodle” on the site shows an island with a prominent Chinese flag on it. We think we’re safe in assuming the island must be a representation of the islands at the centre of a centuries-old territorial dispute between China and Japan that has recently ignited anti-Japanese violence in China.

Here’s a screenshot:

UPDATE: Shanghaiist notes that Baidu’s Japanese service, baidu.jp, mysteriously is not featuring the doodle.

