Locals Are Questioning The Legality Of These Bizarre Chinese Houses In The Sky

REUTERS/China Daily Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, September 10, 2013.

China’s rapid economic growth has yielded unsafe and often illegal practices that sometimes catch regulators flat-footed.

That brings us to these bizarre images, which we first noticed when Reuters’ Joel Dimmock tweeted them.

From Reuters: “Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, September 10, 2013. The houses were completed two years ago. According to local media, the government said the size of the houses was not in line with the original design submitted, thus the construction should be deemed illegal. Picture taken September 10, 2013.”

REUTERS/Stringer People look at houses on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, September 10, 2013.

Also, let’s not forget this villa, apparently designed to look like it was carved out of the mountainside, which had long drawn complaints from neighbours in the building fearing the 10,000 square feet structure could collapse on them.

The Associated Press reported last month that Zhang Biqin, the Chinese medicine mogul who built the bizarre looking villa, had been given 15 days to tear down the structure sitting on a 26-story building.

