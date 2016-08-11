1,007 synchronised dancing robots just broke a world record

Robots have already starting to explore city sewers, deliver room service, and even help solve the world’s housing crisis, and now they’re breaking world records.

On the last weekend in July, 1,007 robots at the Qingdao Beer Festival in Shandong, China, broke the Guinness World Record for most robots in synchronised dance.

To set the record, the robots had to dance in unison for a full minute. The previous record was set by Shenzhen-based company UBTECH Robotics earlier this February, with only 540 synchronised robot dancers.

The new attempt started with 1,040 dancers, but some had to be taken out because they weren’t functional or fell over while dancing. The new record was set at 1,007 robots. Check out the dance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The 17.2-inch QRC-2 robots were produced and programmed by the Ever Win Company, an electronics company based in Qingdao, to promote its products.

All the robots in the dance were controlled by a single phone, according to Guinness World Records. They were designed with special encryption technology to reduce radio interference from phones and Bluetooth devices, thereby reducing any latency that could cause them to go out of sync or stop working.

This certainly isn’t the first case of robot fever in China — in addition to the millions of robots that Chinese officials plan to deploy in the country’s manufacturing industry, restaurants in China are also employing robots to wait on tables.

Around the world, robots are increasingly being used for creative purposes as well: The winners of the first Robot Art Contest were announced in May, AI is being used to write horror movie screenplays, and a Japanese company held a dazzling drone ballet in the night sky near Mt. Fuji earlier this year.

Get the robots to sing, and maybe they will start making music videos of their own.

NOW WATCH: A hotel in Japan is staffed by robots



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.