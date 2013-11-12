A Chinese TV Reporter Captured Some Of The Scariest Footage From The Huge Philippines Typhoon

The scale of super typhoon Haiyan and the damage it wrought on the Philippines can be hard to imagine — some 10,000 people are thought to be dead, and the pictures of the aftermath are terrifying.

One reporter was actually in the thick of the storm and able to get some of the most incredible footage from the storm itself, according to Shanghaiist. The correspondent, CCTV’s Barnaby Lo, was on the Philippines’ Leyte Island — an area authorities now say is 70-80% gutted.

While Lo was reporting, the flooding got so bad that he was forced to flee. Lo said it was a “tsunami.”

Lo completed his report from a hotel room, explaining that he had already had to move from one room after another was “completely ripped off.” The ceiling began to fall in the new room, so they had to keep transferring between rooms.

Lo made it out okay, but he explained that the situation had felt like an “apocalypse” at the time.

Watch below:

