Chinese Banking Regulator Warns Of Property Crisis Chain Reaction

China’s banking regulatory warned today in an annual report that banks are at risk of a chain-reaction of losses caused by bad property loans.



China Daily:

The regulator has told banks to report on risk exposure by the end of June to help prevent a credit boom from leading to more bad loans. Property-price gains spurred concerns that a record 9.59 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) of loans extended last year to combat the effects of the global financial crisis may be causing asset bubbles.

Worse yet, they’ve accused some Chinese banks of moving questionable loans off of their balance sheets through the issuance of wealth management products backed by credit assets. Sounds pretty deadly for Chinese investors and an example of how losses in the property market could extend to many far flung places.

