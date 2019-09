World markets are responding to China’s Christmas day rate hike this morning, with the Shanghai Composite down 1.90%.



U.S. futures are deep in the red this morning as a result of the Asian market selloff.

S&P 500 futures down 0.42%

DOW futures down 0.36%

NASDAQ futures down 0.30%

