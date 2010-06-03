China Freaks Out The World By Announcing Restrictions On Export Of Metals Crucial For National defence

China appears to be making moves that several folks had been fearing for some time: It is considering stricter limits on the export of so-called rare-earth metals.
The metals, which are most abundant in China, are used in a range of high tech industries including green energy and defence, which is what most concerns the US government.
Claiming that the mining of rare earths has been bad for the environment, the government is moving to restrict unauthorised wells, which may be exporting their goods illegally at too-low prices, according to NYT.
This move will surely be good news for the one major domestic player, Molycorp, which is based in California, and has IPO plans. Any restrictions coming out of China can only mean an easier time with regulations, and more subsidies, especially given the defence implications.
We’ve put together a presentation on what you need to know about rare earths. The first part is a presentation from Avalon Rare Metals, explaining what they’re all about, and the second lists key countries to pay attention to.
And it should be obvious that China absolutely dominates this market, which has the US government freaked out.
Now, as for the countries to watch, Malaysia is a top rare earths player with a reserve base of 35,000 metric tons, according to the US geological survey.
In 2008, it produced about 2800 metric tons.
Brazil is a resource monster, and according to the US geological survey, it has a reserve base of 84,000 tons, having produced 650 tons in 2008.
It's particularly big in Tantalum and Nobium two closely-related elements with significant technological, medical, and aerospace applications. Nobium is widely used in pacemakers, medical scanners, and satellites.
CBMM (Companhia Brasileira de Maetalurgia e Mineracao) is the world's largest producer of Nobium.
America is in kind of a funny situation. It has one of the largest reserve bases 14 million metric tons, but it's had absolutely no mining whatsoever in recent years.
This is the result of labour costs and environmental issues, and it's a matter the US Congress is eagerly looking to resolve.
Domestic player MolyCorp -- whose investors include Goldman Sachs (GS) -- has been on the receiving end of subisidies in an effort to get mining going again in California, something which should happen shortly.
China is the grandaddy of rare earths by a longshot.
It's got a reserve base of 89,000,000 tons, which is over half of the world's reserves. In 2008 in produced 120,000 tons, which was over 90%(!) of the world's production.
Due to its utter dominance of the space, it's potentially a cartel of one. Whereas OPEC has to coordinate output cuts between several countries -- usually an impossible task -- China just has to coordinate with itself, which should be easy
And indeed, the speculation throughout much of last year was that China was going to severely curtail its export of rare earths related to defence and green technology.
So far that hasn't happened , but it's freaked out the rest of the world. The US is now subsidizing domestic players.
(Technically, Chile and the following countries aren't big in rare earths specifically, but big in other key commodities with similar properties)
There are many folks who adamantly believe that Lithium -- a metal used in a range of batteries, especially in gadgets -- will prove to be a key element of the batteries (Lithim-Ion) that power the electric cars of the future.
Given its potential role in the automotive industry, Chile has been described as the 'Saudi Arabia of Lithium.'
One lake in the country -- Salar de Atacama -- is said to hold 27% of the world's proven reserves, making Chile the number one exporter of the metal.
Alongside Chila, Bolivia is the other huge lithium country. The tiny South American country with a socialist President may control 50% of the world's quantity.
Last year the New York Times ran an amazing slideshow about the Bolivian lithium mining industry.
Bolivia is also a huge player in natural gas, and is positioned as a major exporter to Brazil.
Canada is a beast when it comes to all sorts of resources -- oil, gold, and gas are just a few of the most prominent ones.
But in the future it also stands to be a major player in rare earths.
Avalaon Rare Metals is a Canadian junior miner expanding the country's production in Tantium, Niobium, Zirconium, Beryllium, Lithium, and Hafnium.
A major discovery was recently made at the Great Slave Lake, Canada's second largest lake, which is found in the Northwest territories.
