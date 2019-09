The latest incredibly disturbing sign from the anti-Japan protests taking place in China over a set of disputed islands.



The translation from Chinageeks.org:

‘Even if China becomes nothing but tombstones, we must exterminate the Japanese; even if we have to destroy our own country, we must take back the Diaoyu Islands.”

Photo: Chinageeks.org

