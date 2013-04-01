Chinese Property Stocks Are On A Tear After Property Curbs End Up Less Strict Than Expected

Mamta Badkar

Chinese property stocks are up after the follow-up measures announced by local governments ended up being less strict than markets had expected.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index (SHPROP) is up 2.4 per cent.

A month ago, when China first announced a 20 per cent capital gains tax on home sales, the SHPROP had tumbled nearly 9 per cent.

Here’s a look at how the SHPROP is doing:

SHPROP chart

