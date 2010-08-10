Chinese Property Prices Lose Steam Even As Real Estate Investment Soars

The average transaction price for commercial properties across 70 medium and large Chinese cities rose by 10.3% year over year in July, compared to a 11.4% growth rate recorded in June according to Capital Vue. Average price growth is apparently easing, though the sales mix can have a large effect on this figure (more high/low-end sales can skew the result higher/lower).



Yet while transaction volume for commercial properties rose just 9.7% in July, Chinese investment into new real estate continues to go gangbusters:

Capital Vue:

Investment in real estate development in the first seven months of 2010 increased 37.2 per cent year-on-year to 2.39 trillion yuan, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Of the total, 70 per cent were invested in the commercial residential property sector.

Investment in real estate development in July jumped 33 per cent year-on-year to 411.8 billion yuan.

Capital acquired by property developers in the first seven months jumped 39.4 per cent year-on-year to 3.87 trillion yuan.

Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.