Ahead Of Stress Test, Standard Chartered Says Chinese Property Market Correction Now Imminent

Gregory White
China Housing Collapse

China is about to experience the property price correction nearly everyone has been calling for, according to a report from Standard Chartered.

The FT Alphaville write-up notes that Standard Chartered does not see this as a proper bursting of the bubble. Instead, the Chinese government is likely to manage the fall, and prevent it from being any larger than a 30% decrease in prices.

Standard Chartered’s prediction emerged after China announced its intention to stress test its banks for a property collapse. The tests are much tougher than the controlled fall suggested by Standard Chartered, and will go as high as 60% in real estate losses for banks.

Here are 14 charts showing China’s dangerous housing bubble is far from over >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.