Ahead Of Stress Test, Standard Chartered Says Chinese Property Market Correction Now Imminent

China is about to experience the property price correction nearly everyone has been calling for, according to a report from Standard Chartered.



The FT Alphaville write-up notes that Standard Chartered does not see this as a proper bursting of the bubble. Instead, the Chinese government is likely to manage the fall, and prevent it from being any larger than a 30% decrease in prices.

Standard Chartered’s prediction emerged after China announced its intention to stress test its banks for a property collapse. The tests are much tougher than the controlled fall suggested by Standard Chartered, and will go as high as 60% in real estate losses for banks.

