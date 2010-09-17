Chinese Property Buyers Flock Back To The Market

(Beijing) – Home shoppers sidelined by high expectations reached a new turning point in recent months: They stopped expecting prices for newly built homes to decline, and finally took the plunge.



Market data from various regions across the country suggest a bounce back for the real estate market, with sales and prices generally rising in the first week of September – the start of the Chinese property sector’s traditional Golden September-Silver October sales period.

August sales figures from listed developers show their capital positions have improved significantly overall, based on higher transaction levels and cash inflow.

