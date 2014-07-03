BUSTED: Chinese Propagandists Caught In Epic Photoshop Fail

There were huge pro-Democracy protests in Hong Kong this week, and as we already noted, state media in China reacted pretty awkwardly, describing the event as a big chance for everyone to exercise and have a jolly old time.

That wasn’t the only hilarious response to the protests, however.

The media also tried to depict a massive pro-mainland demonstration.

Except as internet sleuths quickly observed (via @cloudyip) the propagandists failed Photoshop 101.

This was supposedly a photo of a 500,000 strong pro-mainland protest, except even in a tiny crowd, you can see the same faces used multiple times.

This comic on Facebook has some fun with the photoshop failure:

Post by 爵爵港不停.

