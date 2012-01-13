This Is The Most Epic Women's Volleyball Rally We've Ever Seen

Here’s a crazy video from a Chinese women’s volleyball match between TianJin and Army that shows the sport might not be as boring as you probably perceive it to be (via Devour).



The rally lasts for nearly 2 minutes and is surprisingly thrilling. Neither side does much blocking, but hey, the numerous desperation dives to save the point add to the excitement. Pick a side to root for and check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

