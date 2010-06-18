Record Numbers Of Chinese Decry Soaring Prices As 'Unacceptable'

Chinese price inflation is starting to really bite.



The majority of Chinese now believe that price levels in China, for both daily products and property, are ‘too high to be acceptable,’ based on a new survey from the Chinese central bank.

Dissatisfaction with prices is at a record level:

Shanghai Daily:

The survey, published on the central bank’s Website, indicated that 58.9 per cent of the respondents, a record high in the past decade, said current prices are too high, while satisfaction with consumer prices fell to 21.7 per cent in the second quarter of this year, 4.2 percentage points lower than in the first quarter.

China’s Consumer Price Index hit a 19-month high with a 3.1 per cent year-on-year rise in May, surpassing the target of 3 per cent annual inflation set by the government.

The survey also noted 72.5 per cent of the respondents said current home prices were “too high to be acceptable.” The percentage began to climb in the second quarter of last year and hit a record high in the second quarter of this year.

