Here are all the tech execs going to dinner with the Chinese president at the White House tonight

Chinese president Xi Jinping is heading to the White House for a state dinner tonight, and the guest list is packed with tech execs.

Here’s who’s on the list, according to the Washington Post:

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy and Social Issues

Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO, with his wife Lynne

Marc Cuban, entrepreneur and sports owner, with his wife Tiffany

Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO

Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn Executive Chairman, and his wife Michelle Yee

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO, and his wife Susan

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, and his wife Anupama

Shervin Pishevar, director of Sherpa Ventures, and Ms Keyu Jin

Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO, and her husband Mark

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, and his wife Priscilla Chan

A lot of these folks were also at an event for President Xi in Seattle yesterday. It looks like the dinner will have well over 100 guests, and will also include media execs and at least one popular singer — Ne-Yo.

On Facebook, Zuckerberg posted a picture of the lucky couple getting ready for the event:

PostbyMark Zuckerberg.

